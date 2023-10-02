NYS seeks partner to turn old St. Lawrence County mine into solar project

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state wants a partner to turn an old iron ore mine in St. Lawrence County into one of the largest solar projects in the Adirondack Park.

The project at the former Benson Mines in the town of Clifton has been talked about before in 2021.

What’s new in 2023 is that the state is looking to auction what it says is New York’s first “Build-Ready” project.

The state wants developers to bid on buying the project and then complete the remaining work to get the solar project into operation.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, or NYSERDA, has entered into a lease option agreement with Benson Mines Inc. for the project area and has permitted the project with the Adirondack Park Agency.

NYSERDA will be providing interconnection cost estimates to eligible bidders.

The awarded bidder will enter into agreements with NYSERDA to buy the project and complete the remaining development and construction.

An informational webinar on the project and the auction process will be held on October 17 at 11 a.m.

Register for the webinar here.

See the full news release

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.