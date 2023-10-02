Pam Maxwell, 74, of Watertown

Pam Maxwell passed away at the age of 74 on October 1, 2023 after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pam Maxwell passed away at the age of 74 on October 1, 2023 after a heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. Pam died peacefully with her daughter by her side, surrounded by love and light from everyone that was special to her who came to visit, pray with her, call, or were just an important part of her life.

Pam was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on April 6, 1949 as Patricia Ann Maxwell to Harold P. Maxwell and Mary (Teti) Maxwell. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1968. After winning her first fight with cancer, and leaving Large Cell Lymphoma in the rearview, she went on to earn her associate degree from Jefferson Community College in 2006.

Pam was best known for her love of God, her country, and her family. She never failed to show support for those she loved, as well as show kindness to anyone who was lucky enough to cross her path. Pam was the “Great Organizer” and could literally straighten, untangle, clean and re-purpose anything. She was an avid gardener, an extremely talented photographer, and loved to do any and all crafts. Pam was also an amazing cook and enjoyed keeping her Italian mother’s homemade recipes alive and well. Pam never let anyone leave her house hungry.

Surviving is her partner of 28 years, Sandra “Sam” Wearne of Watertown, NY; a daughter, Christe Lampman of Lake Placid, NY; sisters, Debbie (John) Labadini of Watertown, NY; Elizabeth (Steven) Wheeler of Bonita Springs, FL; and Sharon (Larry) Myers of St. Peters, MO; an aunt and uncle, Marianna and David Austin of Colorado Springs, CO; a life-long soul sister, Debbie Lyman of Falls Church, VA; and long-time special friends, Joe and Nancy Navarra of Watertown, NY.

In addition, “Aunt Pam” leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, who were the absolute center of her universe and whom she loved beyond measure.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, October 4th , 2023 from 4pm -7 pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 5th at Holy Family Church, Winthrop St., Watertown.

Pam will be dearly missed by many, as she is simply irreplaceable and took a uniquely individual place in every person’s heart that she met.

Memorial donations made will be used to offset medical and funeral expenses for the family.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

