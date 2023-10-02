Patrick E. King, 74, formerly of Watertown

HUDSON, Florida (WWNY) - Patrick E. King, 74, Hudson, FL and formerly of Watertown passed away September 18, 2023 in Florida.

Patrick was born in Watertown September 19, 1948, son of Harold and Leona King. He was a 1966 graduate of Immaculate Central School and received his degree in Hotel Management from SUNY Canton. He entered the US Navy on June 20, 1968. He received the Vietnam Service Medal w/ 1 Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal w/Device, and the National Defense Service Medal. Patrick was honorably discharged on April 14, 1970.

From 1973 - 1975 he was the Assistant Innkeeper and Food and Beverage Director for Holiday Inn in Nashville, TN and San Antonio, TX. He moved to Rochester and worked for 10 years for Kraft Foodservice. Patrick moved to Florida and worked 22 years for Sysco Foodservices of S. Florida, retiring in 2010 as a Senior Marketing Associate.

Patrick is survived by his sister Terry M. Schneider and husband Hans, Poughkeepsie; brother Michael H. King and wife Karen, Nashua, NH; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. His parents predeceased him.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 5, at 11 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Watertown. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Patrick’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to Operation Smile, P. O. Box 758588, Topeka, KS 66675 or your local SPCA.

