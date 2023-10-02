PSA helps drivers with Watertown street’s new reverse angle parking

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new way to park is coming to downtown Watertown.

On the newly-reconstructed Court Street, you’ll longer pull your vehicle into a parking space. You’ll back in.

When you leave, you don’t back out into traffic, you merge.

It’s called reverse-angle parking.

“Particularly, the safety in leaving the space, and with Court Street, this also serves as a great pilot to introduce this to Watertown on a lower volume street so that everyone can get used to it and see how it works and become comfortable with it,” said city planner Geoff Urda.

City leaders know it’ll be new and will soon take to Channel 7′s airwaves with a public service announcement.

There are three steps the city wants you to follow when backing into one of the reverse-angle parking spots. First, they want you to signal the car behind you. Second, they want you to stop. And third, reverse your vehicle into the spot.

The parking lines will be painted on Court Street sometime this month. Some spots will be marked for parallel parking.

The city says it’ll see how well reverse-angle parking goes on Court Street before considering if it’s right for other areas of downtown.

