PSA helps drivers with Watertown street’s new reverse angle parking

By Sandy Torres
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new way to park is coming to downtown Watertown.

On the newly-reconstructed Court Street, you’ll longer pull your vehicle into a parking space. You’ll back in.

When you leave, you don’t back out into traffic, you merge.

It’s called reverse-angle parking.

“Particularly, the safety in leaving the space, and with Court Street, this also serves as a great pilot to introduce this to Watertown on a lower volume street so that everyone can get used to it and see how it works and become comfortable with it,” said city planner Geoff Urda.

City leaders know it’ll be new and will soon take to Channel 7′s airwaves with a public service announcement.

There are three steps the city wants you to follow when backing into one of the reverse-angle parking spots. First, they want you to signal the car behind you. Second, they want you to stop. And third, reverse your vehicle into the spot.

The parking lines will be painted on Court Street sometime this month. Some spots will be marked for parallel parking.

The city says it’ll see how well reverse-angle parking goes on Court Street before considering if it’s right for other areas of downtown.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims identified in fatal Lake Placid plane crash
James Allen Kriegel
Watertown Police seek public’s help in locating 14-year-old boy
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
U.S. Capitol.
Government shutdown will hit north country
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted ‘yes’ to the 45-day stop-gap funding bill to...
Stefanik votes in favor of funding bill, calls out Democrats’ “reckless spending”

Latest News

WWNY Your Turn: feedback on city hall repairs, Mix resignation & esports
WWNY BOCES sees more students going to trade school
WWNY High school students check out colleges at higher education day
WWNY Federal dollars will pay 95 percent of St. Lawrence County bridge, road projects
WWNY PSA helps drivers with Watertown street’s new reverse angle parking