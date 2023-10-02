From record heat to our first freeze...

By Kris Hudson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will stay in the lower 50s with some fog developing by Monday morning.

Monday will be a mostly sunny warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80.

Wednesday highs will be close to breaking records as they reach the lower 80s with sunny skies.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday a strong cold front will pushy through bringing rain, gusty winds, and much cooler weather.

Next weekend highs will stay in the 50s.

