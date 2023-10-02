State: 208 north country jobs available to migrants and asylum seekers

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state says more than 200 north country jobs are available to migrants and asylum seekers who have attained legal work status in the United States.

“Migrants and asylum seekers came here to work -- so let’s put them to work,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a prepared statement. “Right now, we have a migrant crisis and a workforce crisis. By connecting work-eligible individuals with jobs and opportunity in New York, we can solve them both and secure a brighter future for all New Yorkers.”

In August, Hochul directed the state Department of Labor to reach out to employers to see which job openings could be filled by migrants and asylum seekers.

The state has identified more than 18,000 private-sector job openings at 379 companies.

This includes positions in accommodation and food services, healthcare and social assistance, manufacturing, and administrative support.

According to the state, 208 jobs are in the north country.

We reached out to the governor’s office to find out if any of the jobs are in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. We’ll update this story if we hear back.

Hochul says she has focused on securing legal work status for migrants and asylum seekers, including pressuring the federal government to grant Temporary Protected Status to people from Venezuela, so they can leave the shelter system and begin living independently.

