State police: missing girl found safe

Charlotte Sena
Charlotte Sena(National Center For Missing and Endangered)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOREAU, New York (WWNY) - The Amber Alert for 9-year-old Charlotte Sena has been canceled.

State police report that she has been found safe and in good health.

“A suspect is in custody. This is still an active investigation,” troopers said.

No additional details were immediately available.

Sena disappeared while riding her bicycle Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles north of Albany, according to the state police.

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement saying, “We are overjoyed at the news that Charlotte Sena has been located safely this evening after an intense days-long search. Our hearts are with her family as they welcome her home. Thank you to the New York State Police, New York Park Police and all who worked so tirelessly to find Charlotte. It is because of their efforts that Charlotte will be able to return home safe to her family.”

See our earlier report about the search

