Thomas Rhett stops concert to pray for fan suffering medical emergency
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Country music star Thomas Rhett paused his Nashville show to pray for a fan suffering a medical emergency.
A TikTok video posted by Sheena Lynn shows Rhett on the edge of the stage talking with those nearby before leading a prayer for the man identified as “Terry.”
“Thomas Rhett handled this scary situation with grace,” the social media post said.
Rhett later posted an update to his X account saying that Terry was home and recovering.
