Your Turn: feedback on city hall repairs, Mix resignation & esports

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg City Hall needs repairs. Pieces are falling off and the cost to fix the building could reach a million dollars:

Heck, you could build a new building for that and have money left.

Joseph Smith

They need to look into restoration grants.

Linda Pearson Marshall

It only costs $1 million when government has it done. It could easily be repaired for 10, maybe $20,000.

Nicholas J. Finley

Watertown City Manager Ken Mix is calling it quits. He says “infighting” is one reason why he’s resigning:

Only a blind person couldn’t see this coming. No one can blame you, Ken.

Fred Goslin

Smart man.

Jim JO JO Zehr

SUNY Canton’s esports program is seeing more and more participants. What began with 20, has grown to nearly 100:

This is AMAZING to see! Great job to all and best of luck in competing!

Missy Wilkinson

Why is this called an athletic activity? It’s not. It’s no more a “sport” than playing cards or knitting.

Bret Martin

Just because it’s not a physically demanding sport doesn’t discount the fact that it is difficult and requires an athletic mindset in order to be successful.

Christopher Smith

