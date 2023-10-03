Another summer-like day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have just a few more days of summer-like weather.

Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and around 80 for some.

There’s patchy fog in some places early this morning. That should burn off quickly once the sun comes up.

It will be a warm night for this time of year. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be even warmer. It will be sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s.

It’s still warm for Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Things start to cool down on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Highs will be around 60s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Rain is likely on Monday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

