Breast & Ovarian Cancer Walk coming up in Gouverneur

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 22nd annual walk to benefit the Gouverneur Breast & Ovarian Cancer Fund is coming up on Saturday.

Terry Pistolesi and Tammy Blevins appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the fundraiser. Watch their interview above.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. in the village park in Gouverneur.

Money raised from the walk is used to help ease some of the financial burdens north country cancer patients face during their treatment and allow them to focus on recovery and healing.

Patients receive financial assistance with medical and household expenses, rent, mortgages and car payments as a few examples.

For more information, visit gouverneurbreastcancerfund.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims identified in fatal Lake Placid plane crash
Charlotte Sena
State police: missing girl found safe
James Allen Kriegel
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Lowville Police Department patrol car
Lowville’s interim police chief says village needs more officers, new patrol cars

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Breast & Ovarian Cancer Walk coming up in Gouverneur
WWNY Local cyberattacks become security lesson for college students
WWNY Job fair offers plenty of opportunities
WWNY Watertown’s mayor says it’s a bribe, developer denies it
WWNY NY’s Move Over Law expanded to include disabled vehicles