Breast & Ovarian Cancer Walk coming up in Gouverneur

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 22nd annual walk to benefit the Gouverneur Breast & Ovarian Cancer Fund is coming up on Saturday.

Terry Pistolesi and Tammy Blevins appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the fundraiser. Watch their interview above.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. in the village park in Gouverneur.

Money raised from the walk is used to help ease some of the financial burdens north country cancer patients face during their treatment and allow them to focus on recovery and healing.

Patients receive financial assistance with medical and household expenses, rent, mortgages and car payments as a few examples.

For more information, visit gouverneurbreastcancerfund.com.

