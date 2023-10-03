Dale J. Sampier, 85, of North Lawrence

Dale J. Sampier, 85, of 11041 US Highway 11, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at University Hospital in Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORTH LAWRENCE, New York (WWNY) - Dale J. Sampier, 85, of 11041 US Highway 11, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at University Hospital in Syracuse, surrounded by his loving family.

Dale was born on May 6, 1938, in Potsdam, son of the late Leonard and Mardith (Bicknell) Sampier. He was a graduate of Parishville-Hopkinton High School and earned his accounting degree from Canton ATC. He entered the US Army on March 9, 1960 and proudly served until he was honorably discharged on February 21, 1963. On august 1, 1980 he married Donna Hanson in Lawrenceville.

Swampy worked at General Motors in Massena as a Millwright until his retirement. He was a member of HOG, and loved his Harley Davidson. Dale enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and staying busy. He was known for making his special fudge at Christmas time and his incredible pickled beets. Most of all he cherished his time with family.

Dale is survived by his wife Donna; five children, Penny (Brad) Riche of Utah; Robin (Doug) Gannon of California; Dawn Baldwin of Ft. Jackson; Randy (Amy) Baldwin of Brasher Falls; and Aaron Baldwin of Ft. Jackson; his grandchildren Curt, Kala, Danielle, Jamie, Ashlee (Tommy) and Ryan; two great grandchildren Carson and Chance; and his sister Sue Farnsworth.

Besides his parents Leonard and Mardith, Dale was predeceased by a son Scott Sampier; and three siblings, Gary Sampier, Janie Artz and Brad Sampier.

Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home on Wednesday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 AM, with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Burial will take place following the service at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Parishville, with full Military Honors.

Memorial donations may be made in Dale’s memory to a humane society of one’s choice, Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Seymour Funeral Home where friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.