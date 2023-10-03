Diane Lynn Coppola Gondek, of Watertown

It is with great sadness that we announce our beloved Diane Lynn Coppola Gondek left us peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday September 9, 2023.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It is with great sadness that we announce our beloved Diane Lynn Coppola Gondek left us peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday September 9, 2023. Left behind are her husband of 45 years, 4 children, a daughter-in-law, a son-in-law, her grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. She no longer has to face the perils of this world and is set free. She is restored. We are all better people for having been blessed to know her.

The best part of her life was being a wife, mother and most of all a grandmother. She loved being a gramma, a gaga, mema, gramie. She was a most beautiful, kind and wonderful person who will forever be missed. She wanted to spare everyone so much of the pain of this world, but new as she would often talk about from the movie The Yearling; “The world goes back on you .” She loved everyone very much!

She watches over us all now and waits to greet us when inevitably it will be our day to go home. Be so thankful she is free, be so thankful you got to know this most wonderful human being Diane. “Well done good and faithful servant, well done”.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness,..”2 Timothy 4:7

No services will be held. Donations in her name can be made to The Children’s Miracle Network and the Hospice of Jefferson County.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY. Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

