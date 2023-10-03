Food for thought: NASA shares photos of ravioli-shaped moon

NASA shared images of Saturn's moon, Pan, which looks to some like a ravioli or empanada.
NASA shared images of Saturn's moon, Pan, which looks to some like a ravioli or empanada.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is providing people with some food for thought after it released new images of Pan, a moon that orbits Saturn.

The agency posted the photos on its Instagram page and asked people if the moon’s unique shape resembled some common foods like ravioli or an empanada.

The Cassini spacecraft captured photos of Saturn’s innermost moon six years ago.

We are now getting our first glimpse of the oddly-shaped celestial body.

Scientists said Pan has a prominent ridge along its equator which gives the moon its distinctive shape.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims identified in fatal Lake Placid plane crash
Charlotte Sena
State police: missing girl found safe
James Allen Kriegel
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Lowville Police Department patrol car
Lowville’s interim police chief says village needs more officers, new patrol cars

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request
According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway...
A bus crash in a Venice suburb kills at least 21 people
Authorities say Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, died after being shot in the line of duty.
‘Lived as a hero; died as a hero’: 29-year-old deputy dies in shooting with armed man
Defendants Matthew Collins, left, and Christopher "Shane" Burbank talk in the gallery during...
Opening statements to begin in Washington officers’ trial in deadly arrest of Black man Manuel Ellis
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
LIVE: Speaker McCarthy’s job at risk after House votes to move ahead with hard-right effort to oust him