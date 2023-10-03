Frank D. Giordanelli, 92, of Watertown

Frank D. Giordanelli, 92, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Frank D. Giordanelli, 92, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident.

Born on February 8, 1931, in Watertown, NY, to Alfred and Rose Grossi Giordanelli. He graduated from Watertown High School and later served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Iceland and Fort Drum, before his honorable discharge.

Frank worked alongside his father and uncle in construction working on the NYS thruway, before becoming a steward for the Knights of Columbus. In partnership with his brother Michael, he established Pizza Pit on Burrville Road, later acquiring a building on Coffeen Street next to the family homestead, where they ran the Pizza Pit from 1962 until his retirement in the early 1990s.

Apart from his professional endeavors, Frank had a passion for artwork, playing the piano and organ, and gardening. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and VFW.

He is survived by three sisters, Barbara Giordanelli and Mary Gaus, of Watertown, NY, and Ann Granetz, of Bedford, NH along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Rose, and siblings Theresa Delaney, Jane “Jenny” Tufo, Michael Giordanelli, Lucy Majo, Grace Flynn, Louise Devine, and Joseph Giordanelli.

Arrangements are with the Hart and Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or formal funeral service. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, October 6th at Glenwood Cemetery.

Donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Children’s Miracle Network.

Online condolences can be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

