HarmoNNY hosts ‘Selected Stories’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Do you love spooky stories? HarmoNNY has an event you might like.

HarmoNNY president Joe Foy and board member Tanya Roy told us about “Selected Stories” the organization will host later this month.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom.

It features stories penned by local authors and read by people with good speaking voices. Live music will help set the mood.

The event is free and good for all ages.

Go to harmonny.org for more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.