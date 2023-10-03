Highlights & scores: boys’ soccer action from Section X
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Norwood-Norfolk hosted Malone in boys’ soccer on Monday.
From the corner, the Flyers get the opening salvo – off the foot of Zane Tatom, just over the crossbar.
In the eighth minute, it’s Tatom again – on the run, pokes the ball past the approaching keeper. It’s 1-0 Flyers.
Just seven minutes later, Malone’s Liam Davis gets clear of the defense – all alone – ties the score at 1-1.
The Flyers’ Taylor Noble pulls the ball from the scrum and fires – it’s just wide.
In the 26th minute, Caleb Hall works the ball free, shoots just inside the opposite post, and it’s 2-1 Malone.
Davis, Hall, and Tatom were all the goal scorers in the second half.
Final score: Malone 4, Norwood-Norfolk 2.
Monday’s local scores
Girls’ high school soccer
Lyme 1, Alexandria 0
Sackets Harbor 3, Belleville Henderson 0
Indian River 6, Immaculate Heart 1
Copenhagen 6, LaFargeville 1
South Lewis 4, Thousand Islands 0
General Brown 3, Carthage 1
Lowville 4, South Jefferson 0
Hammond 4, Sandy Creek 1
Beaver River 6, Harrisville 0
Canton 6, Heuvelton 4
Boys’ high school soccer
Colton-Pierrepont 2, Chateaugay 1
Madrid-Waddington 2, St. Regis Falls 1
Malone 4, Norwood-Norfolk 2
Watertown 3, Auburn 0
Men’s college soccer
Castleton 3, SUNY Canton 0
High school volleyball
Chateaugay 3, Madrid-Waddington 1
Malone 3, OFA 2
Massena 3, Potsdam 0
Salmon River 3, Gouverneur 1
Canton 3, Tupper Lake 0
Girls’ Section III tennis
South Jefferson 3, Camden 2
Skaneateles 3, Lowville 2
Cazenovia 4, Copenhagen 1
