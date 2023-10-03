Highlights & scores: boys’ soccer action from Section X

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Norwood-Norfolk hosted Malone in boys’ soccer on Monday.

From the corner, the Flyers get the opening salvo – off the foot of Zane Tatom, just over the crossbar.

In the eighth minute, it’s Tatom again – on the run, pokes the ball past the approaching keeper. It’s 1-0 Flyers.

Just seven minutes later, Malone’s Liam Davis gets clear of the defense – all alone – ties the score at 1-1.

The Flyers’ Taylor Noble pulls the ball from the scrum and fires – it’s just wide.

In the 26th minute, Caleb Hall works the ball free, shoots just inside the opposite post, and it’s 2-1 Malone.

Davis, Hall, and Tatom were all the goal scorers in the second half.

Final score: Malone 4, Norwood-Norfolk 2.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Lyme 1, Alexandria 0

Sackets Harbor 3, Belleville Henderson 0

Indian River 6, Immaculate Heart 1

Copenhagen 6, LaFargeville 1

South Lewis 4, Thousand Islands 0

General Brown 3, Carthage 1

Lowville 4, South Jefferson 0

Hammond 4, Sandy Creek 1

Beaver River 6, Harrisville 0

Canton 6, Heuvelton 4

Boys’ high school soccer

Colton-Pierrepont 2, Chateaugay 1

Madrid-Waddington 2, St. Regis Falls 1

Malone 4, Norwood-Norfolk 2

Watertown 3, Auburn 0

Men’s college soccer

Castleton 3, SUNY Canton 0

High school volleyball

Chateaugay 3, Madrid-Waddington 1

Malone 3, OFA 2

Massena 3, Potsdam 0

Salmon River 3, Gouverneur 1

Canton 3, Tupper Lake 0

Girls’ Section III tennis

South Jefferson 3, Camden 2

Skaneateles 3, Lowville 2

Cazenovia 4, Copenhagen 1

