Hot the next couple days

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will keep the area hot and dry. Expect some patchy fog overnight with lows in the upper 50′s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the 80′s.

Thursday is looking partly sunny with highs around 80.

Some showers are likely on Friday. Highs will be in the lower 70′s.

Clouds and showers are likely this weekend. Highs will only be in the 50′s.

