Job fair offers plenty of opportunities

Options were endless at The WorkPlace’s Fall Job Fair.
Options were endless at The WorkPlace’s Fall Job Fair.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Options were endless at The WorkPlace’s Fall Job Fair.

More than 600 jobs from 47 employers were represented at the event at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown.

Opportunities ranged from law enforcement and health care to bus drivers and hospitality.

Carthage Center was looking for some nurses, including LPNs and CNAs.

“This is our first time. It seems to be great. I’m hoping we’ll continue to go to different college fairs and maybe come back next year,” said Rachel Hughes, Carthage Center.

More than 200 job seekers turned out for the fair.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims identified in fatal Lake Placid plane crash
Charlotte Sena
State police: missing girl found safe
James Allen Kriegel
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Lowville Police Department patrol car
Lowville’s interim police chief says village needs more officers, new patrol cars

Latest News

City of Watertown Meme Page
Watertown’s mayor says it’s a bribe, developer denies it
Anthony Dibella
Man who murdered sister takes responsibility, seeks forgiveness
Lawsuit
Sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Jefferson County political candidate
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Washington Street