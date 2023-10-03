Job fair offers plenty of opportunities

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Options were endless at The WorkPlace’s Fall Job Fair.

More than 600 jobs from 47 employers were represented at the event at the Hilton Garden Inn in Watertown.

Opportunities ranged from law enforcement and health care to bus drivers and hospitality.

Carthage Center was looking for some nurses, including LPNs and CNAs.

“This is our first time. It seems to be great. I’m hoping we’ll continue to go to different college fairs and maybe come back next year,” said Rachel Hughes, Carthage Center.

More than 200 job seekers turned out for the fair.

