Lillian S. Dowling, 67, formerly of Oswegatchie

SARANAC LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Lillian S. Dowling, age 67, formerly of Oswegatchie, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023 at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.

There will be calling hours for Lillian on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake followed by burial at 3:30 p.m. at Woodland Cemetery in Fine, NY. After the burial there will a reception held at the Star Lake American Legion. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Lillian was born on January 27, 1956 in Star Lake, NY to the late Willard H. E. and Emily M. (Hubbard) Dowling. She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School in 1975 and studied cosmetology at BOCES.

Lillian was a homemaker who also tended bar at the Star Lake American Legion, was a clerk at the Clifton-Fine Golf Course, worked at the Maynard Sawmill and did housekeeping. Lillian loved being outdoors. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, four wheeling, and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Star Lake American Legion Auxiliary. Lilian was one of a kind. She loved life and was very energetic. She was sharp witted and was quick with a comeback or a one liner.

She is survived by her children, Angie Robert and Francis, James Todd, Jr. and Jenna, siblings, Rusty and Norine Dowling, Edwin Dowling and his companion, Jackie Ashley, Willard “Bill” Dowling and his companion, Terry Riley, Timothy and Karen Dowling, William “Bill” and Marjorie Dowling, and Emily “Cookie” and Mark Reed. She is also survived by granddaughters, Kylee, Ryanna, Bryleigh, Kerstin, Kennedy, and her grandsons, Alecs, Zack, Kaden, and Karter, along with many nieces and nephews.

Lillian is predeceased by her parents and a sister, Helen Mary Dowling, who died at birth.

Donations in memory of Lillian may be made to the Star Lake American Legion Auxiliary.

