Lost Girl at Indian River

Three performances Only
October 20 and 21
October 20 and 21(Indian River Drama Department)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Our play is October 20th & 21st. It is called “Lost Girl.”

Wendy deals with the loss of Peter Pan and growing older.This show expresses themes of depression, anxiety, loss and love!

This is like a sequel to Peter Pan! Maybe something a week or so before? Just let me know what works for you all!

At the Indian River Theater for Performing Arts in Philadelphia

