Man who murdered sister takes responsibility, seeks forgiveness

Anthony Dibella
Anthony Dibella(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A murderer is taking responsibility for killing his sister. Anthony Dibella says he never should have stopped taking medication for his mental illness.

He sat down with 7 News in the Jefferson County Jail. Security was extremely tight as officials brought Dibella to us in shackles. They didn’t want to take any chances with a murderer.

“I killed a family member. You know? Someone who raised me when I was a little boy. We used to listen to John Denver together and take hikes together,” said Dibella.

Dibella is talking about his sister, Wanda Paoli. The two were living at a home on Point Peninsula when, one day in April 2022, he repeatedly stabbed his sister in the head, neck and face with a bayonet blade and an awl.

He says he coated the weapons with a cream that contains silver.

“Because that would prevent her from returning from the dead as a werewolf,” he said.

Dibella says he also believed his sister was a witch and the mother of the Antichrist.

“Mental illness like schizoaffective disorder can make things seem very real and I believed that that was real,” he said.

Dibella says his illness causes him to see and hear things that aren’t there. He’s on medication now to control it.

He started taking meds in 2003.

Dibella remembers the day he stopped taking them. On March 10, 2019, he attended a healing service at a church and thought he was cured.

Three years later, he killed his sister.

Does he regret stopping his meds?

“Yes. My sister would be alive,” he said. “I loved her, as crazy as that sounds.”

Dibella, who pleaded guilty this summer to second-degree murder, has a message for his nephews - his sister’s sons.

“If it takes you a lifetime to forgive me, I pray you do,” he said. “I, from the bottom of my heart, wish I was in her place. I wish I died.”

Dibella was sentenced last month in Jefferson County Court to 18 years to life in prison.

Dibella says he has something “to look forward to.” He plans to marry a woman he met while in jail.

