CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Marcia G. Blunden, 87, of Carthage died Monday October 2, 2023, at Carthage Area Hospital, surrounded by her children.

Born in Watertown, NY May 27, 1936, the daughter of Harold L. and Alice Mullin Gray, she was a 1954 graduate of Carthage Augustinian Academy. She went on to graduate in 1956 from Eastman Dental in Rochester, NY, as a Dental Hygienist. She worked for several area dentists throughout her long career.

Marcia married Robert W. Blunden on August 23, 1958, at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Leo McCarthy officiating. Bob and Marcia enjoyed 52 wonderful years together raising their four children and traveling. Robert died January 6, 2010.

After the death of her husband, Marcia traveled extensively with various groups seeing much of the world, to include, Italy, Alaska, Hawaii, Russia, Turkey, Germany, Scotland, England, and the Panama Canal, to name a few. Her only regret was she never got the chance to visit Ireland.

Marcia enjoyed a very active life belonging to many clubs and organizations. She was a member of the Browning Club, the Eustayantha Club, many local Bridge Clubs, Carthage Fire Department Auxiliary, Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary, and the Deferiet Senior Citizens. She always looked forward to the trips with her friends in the senior citizen group. She was also awarded the Volunteer of the Year by the Carthage Area Hospital for her dedication to the Hospital gift shoppe. She took great pride in working at the gift shoppe.

Surviving are her children, a daughter Nancy B and Joseph Tolley, her three sons and their wives William M. and Barbara Blunden, Richard C. and Tammy Blunden, all of Carthage, and Bruce R. and Mandy Connell from Victor, NY, 8 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Robert, her parents, and her siblings Robert L. Gray, and Nancy G. Allen.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. James Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Thibault officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. A calling hour will be held from 10 – 11 AM at the church prior to the funeral mass. Funeral arrangements are being entrusted to Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home in Carthage. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to: St, James Catholic Church 327 West Street Carthage, NY 13619 Carthage Free Library 412 Budd Street Carthage, NY 13619 or to Carthage Area Hospital Auxiliary 1001 West Street Carthage, NY 13619

