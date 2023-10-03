NY’s Move Over Law expanded to include disabled vehicles

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’ll soon be the law in New York to move over when you see a disabled vehicle on the shoulder or side of the road.

Before, the law required drivers to move over on the highway when passing an ambulance, first responders, police, and roadside workers.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed the expanded Move Over law on Monday to include disabled vehicles.

Supporters of the legislation say it will help avoid collisions.

“An average of 24 emergency responders, including tow technicians are killed on the roadside each year, so that’s, you know, a life taken in this line of work,” said Elizabeth Carey of AAA.

The law goes into effect in 6 six months.

