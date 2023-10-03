Scarecrow Scuttle & Family Fun Run later this month

Scarecrow Scuttle and Family Fun Run
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence Foundation will host its ninth annual Scarecrow Scuttle and Family Fun Run in a few weeks.

Foundation executive director Michelle Carpenter talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

The Scuttle is Saturday, October 28 at Old McDonald’s Farm in Sackets Harbor. Registration is at 8:45 a.m.

The entry fee is $25 for the 5K and $10 for the Family Fun Run.

You can register at thearcjslc.org or by calling 315-836-1364.

