Sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Jefferson County political candidate

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A civil lawsuit alleges sexual misbehavior between 2011 and 2015 against a man who headed up St. Lawrence County’s human resources department, and is now running for Jefferson County legislature.

The lawsuit was filed by a St. Lawrence County woman against Christopher Boulio, who’s running for Jefferson County legislator.

Between 2011 and 2015, both the woman and Boulio were employed by St. Lawrence County.

At the time, Boulio was the human resources director.

We’re not identifying the woman or her county position because it’s 7 News’ policy to withhold the names of alleged victims of sexual misconduct.

Court papers allege Boulio passed the woman’s office five to six times a day, would ask the woman over to his apartment for dinner and drinks, and, on one occasion, “touched her stomach under her breast and rubbed his hand down her side toward her hip area.”

“Under New York state penal law, that’s a misdemeanor,” said Greg Teresi, the woman’s lawyer.

Teresi says the civil complaint was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul in May 2022.

It allows survivors who were over the age of 18 when their assault occurred to sue their abusers regardless of when it occurred.

Teresi says the statute of limitations has passed to file a criminal complaint.

“My client thought long and hard as to whether she wanted to go down this road, but she felt she had to do it not only for herself but other women out there who are looking for the strength to face their attacker as well,” he said.

In a statement to 7 News, Boulio says the complaint is politically motivated.

“I have not worked for St. Lawrence in nearly 10 years. I would like nothing more than to respond publicly but with respect to the process I must refrain,” he wrote.

Boulio won the Republican primary for District 10 legislator in June and will be on the ballot in November.

Teresi says this has nothing to do with politics.

“This is all about seeking justice for my client. This is all about sending a message to the misogynists around that work that seem they can do whatever they want,” he said.

The woman is suing Boulio for an undisclosed amount of money.

