Timothy J. Hargett, 55, of Norwood

Timothy passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, September 30, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Services for Timothy J. Hargett, 55, a resident of 6 Crescent Drive, Norwood, will be held at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood privately for the family. A public Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at the Norwood American Legion from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be held in St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Cemetery, Moriah, NY on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 12 noon with a Celebration of Life gathering following the graveside at the 4410 Eagles Club in Moriah. Timothy passed away suddenly at his home on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Tim is survived by his wife of 30 years, Terri, Norwood; two sons, Justin Hargett, Norfolk and Joshua Hargett and his companion Addylynn “Addy” Perrin, Massena; his daughter, Jessica and Joe Hamilton, Edwards; his beloved three grandchildren, Brentley Hamilton, Lyla Hargett and Zayn Casselman; his father, Jack Hargett and Elaine Valvik, Mineville; his mother, Patricia Ives, Ticonderoga; a brother, Jack and Tasha Hargett Jr., Waxsaw, NC and a sister, Michelle and Glenn Burdick, Peru, NY as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Tim was pre-deceased by his step-father, Phillip John Ives as well as his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Born in Ticonderoga, NY on May 9, 1968 to Jack and Patricia Goralczyk Hargett, Tim graduated from Moriah Central School, Class of 1986. He continued his education at SUNY Canton, graduating in 1992 with a double Engineering Degree. He worked for ALCOA in Massena as an Electrical Engineer for over 20 years , retiring in 2019 due to his illness. He married Terri S. Kloster on December 12, 1992, and together, raised their three children.

He was an avid sports fan, especially football and baseball, as he played for Moriah Central School and was very active with the Potsdam Youth Football program and the Norwood-Norfolk Youth Baseball program, coaching them for many years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Club #4410 in Moriah, a member of the Norwood American Legion and enjoyed spend time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Tim enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and camping and loved riding his Harley Davidson.

Memorial donations in Tim’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Youth Football Program and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Timothy J. Hargett.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.