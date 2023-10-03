Tomorrow’s Health: Breastfeeding & obesity, quitting vaping, diabetes & sunlight

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Getting some sun could help treat diabetes and young people could quit vaping easier with some help.

Breastfeeding may curb obesity

Children who were breastfed are less likely to be obese as they grow older.

Research shows that babies breastfed for at least six months had a lower percentage of body fat at age 9 compared to children who weren’t breastfed.

The research also showed children who did not drink soda before 18 months had lower levels of body fat.

Quitting e-cigs

Most young people who try to quit e-cigarettes do so on their own, without getting any outside help.

A study in Pediatrics found nearly two-thirds of adolescents who tried to quit vaping didn’t try a vaping cessation program.

The study’s authors say a tailored approach is best to help young people quit.

Treating diabetes with sunlight

Getting some sunlight could help treat diabetes.

A study found people exposed to natural light, versus artificial light, had better control of their blood sugar levels, which could help with the treatment and prevention of type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Doctors say people who work in an office with little natural light should try and get outdoors as much as possible.

