Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Washington Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Water service repair will shut down Washington Street in Watertown Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

The street was scheduled to be closed starting at 12:45 p.m. from Keyes Avenue to Winslow Street.

Washington Street is expected to be reopened by 8 p.m.

Detours will be in place. Drivers should consider taking a different route.

