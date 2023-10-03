Watertown DMV closed for a couple hours

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Department of Motor Vehicles office in Watertown will be closed Tuesday afternoon.

The DMV will close at 3 p,m. Normal business will resume at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jefferson County Clerk Gizelle Meeks says that people can make an appointment to renew a registration or license at jeffersoncountywatertowndmv.setmore.com.

The office will also process documents left in the drop box.

