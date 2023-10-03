Watertown DMV closed for a couple hours

Department of Motor Vehicles
Department of Motor Vehicles(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Department of Motor Vehicles office in Watertown will be closed Tuesday afternoon.

The DMV will close at 3 p,m. Normal business will resume at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jefferson County Clerk Gizelle Meeks says that people can make an appointment to renew a registration or license at jeffersoncountywatertowndmv.setmore.com.

The office will also process documents left in the drop box.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims identified in fatal Lake Placid plane crash
Charlotte Sena
State police: missing girl found safe
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
James Allen Kriegel
Watertown Police seek public’s help in locating 14-year-old boy
Lowville Police Department patrol car
Lowville’s interim police chief says village needs more officers, new patrol cars

Latest News

Charlotte Sena
State police: missing girl found safe
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on city hall repairs, Mix resignation & esports
WWNY BOCES sees more students going to trade school
WWNY High school students check out colleges at higher education day