Watertown’s mayor says it’s a bribe, developer denies it

City of Watertown Meme Page
City of Watertown Meme Page(City of Watertown Meme Page)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Is a local developer trying to bribe Watertown’s mayor? Jeff Smith believes so. Meanwhile, that developer, P.J. Simao, says no; he’s just trying to get the truth.

“That’s a bribe. I’m not for sale,” said Smith.

During Monday’s city council meeting, the mayor raised concerns about a recent chain of emails city leaders received from Simao.

In the emails, Simao offers to pay back taxes on his Main Avenue commercial property if Mayor Smith or Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce reveal the names of people who are behind a Facebook page called the “City of Watertown Meme Page.”

The taxes are $60,000. Simao disputes they are owed.

If the names are revealed, Simao says he would also donate thousands of dollars to different charities chosen by the mayor and Compo Pierce, and provide free indoor golf cart storage to the city.

“He has an obligation to pay taxes and he is telling myself and the councilwoman if we do certain things, he then will pay his (taxes),” said Smith.

Some find the Facebook page funny. Simao considers it bullying and says he isn’t bribing anyone.

“Trying to classify that as a bribe in any way, shape, or form is just very disingenuous,” said Simao.

Council Member Lisa Ruggiero, who’s often targeted on the meme page, doesn’t call Simao’s offer a bribe. She doesn’t see how Simao benefits from the deal other than learning who is behind the Facebook page.

“The mayor has publicly said on the radio during an interview that he knows who is behind it but, again, tonight, he has chosen not to reveal that. The question is why,” she said.

Ruggiero and Compo Pierce are both running for mayor of Watertown this November.

A statement from Compo Pierce aligns Ruggiero with Simao and says, “My opponent is seeking to give this individual special treatment. In contrast, everyday citizens are expected to just pay their taxes - no bribes required.”

The city’s new attorney, Kristin Smith, will look at the Simao emails thoroughly and do research at the mayor’s request.

The developer’s offer, however, is pulled. Simao says it’s no longer on the table after the city voted 3 to 2 to store golf carts elsewhere. The no votes came from Smith and Ruggiero.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims identified in fatal Lake Placid plane crash
Charlotte Sena
State police: missing girl found safe
James Allen Kriegel
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Police are looking for Charlotte Sena, 9, who is believed to be in "imminent danger."
Amber Alert issued for missing 9-year-old from New York believed to be in ‘imminent danger’
Lowville Police Department patrol car
Lowville’s interim police chief says village needs more officers, new patrol cars

Latest News

Options were endless at The WorkPlace’s Fall Job Fair.
Job fair offers plenty of opportunities
Anthony Dibella
Man who murdered sister takes responsibility, seeks forgiveness
Lawsuit
Sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Jefferson County political candidate
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Washington Street