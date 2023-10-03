Watertown’s mayor says it’s a bribe, developer denies it

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Is a local developer trying to bribe Watertown’s mayor? Jeff Smith believes so. Meanwhile, that developer, P.J. Simao, says no; he’s just trying to get the truth.

“That’s a bribe. I’m not for sale,” said Smith.

During Monday’s city council meeting, the mayor raised concerns about a recent chain of emails city leaders received from Simao.

In the emails, Simao offers to pay back taxes on his Main Avenue commercial property if Mayor Smith or Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce reveal the names of people who are behind a Facebook page called the “City of Watertown Meme Page.”

The taxes are $60,000. Simao disputes they are owed.

If the names are revealed, Simao says he would also donate thousands of dollars to different charities chosen by the mayor and Compo Pierce, and provide free indoor golf cart storage to the city.

“He has an obligation to pay taxes and he is telling myself and the councilwoman if we do certain things, he then will pay his (taxes),” said Smith.

Some find the Facebook page funny. Simao considers it bullying and says he isn’t bribing anyone.

“Trying to classify that as a bribe in any way, shape, or form is just very disingenuous,” said Simao.

Council Member Lisa Ruggiero, who’s often targeted on the meme page, doesn’t call Simao’s offer a bribe. She doesn’t see how Simao benefits from the deal other than learning who is behind the Facebook page.

“The mayor has publicly said on the radio during an interview that he knows who is behind it but, again, tonight, he has chosen not to reveal that. The question is why,” she said.

Ruggiero and Compo Pierce are both running for mayor of Watertown this November.

A statement from Compo Pierce aligns Ruggiero with Simao and says, “My opponent is seeking to give this individual special treatment. In contrast, everyday citizens are expected to just pay their taxes - no bribes required.”

The city’s new attorney, Kristin Smith, will look at the Simao emails thoroughly and do research at the mayor’s request.

The developer’s offer, however, is pulled. Simao says it’s no longer on the table after the city voted 3 to 2 to store golf carts elsewhere. The no votes came from Smith and Ruggiero.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.