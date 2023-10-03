William Alan Lynch, 86, of Ogdensburg

William Alan Lynch “Big Bad Billy”, age 86, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Monday evening, October 2, 2023, at the home of his daughter surrounded by loved ones under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - William Alan Lynch “Big Bad Billy”, age 86, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Monday evening, October 2, 2023, at the home of his daughter surrounded by loved ones under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice. Per William’s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg. A Celebration of Life will be held at Doug’s Tavern in Heuvelton at a date to be determined. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

William is survived by his wife, Kathleen Lynch; his children, Peter D. Lynch and his children, Peter M. Lynch and Stephen Seibel; M. Jennifer Dashnaw and her daughter, Kelsey (Shane) Reynertson; Katherine Lynch and her son, Josh (Emily) Lynch; Andrew Lynch and his children, Geron Lynch, Maddy Lynch, and Elizabeth Lynch; Colleen Lynch and her son, Cedar Holland; Elizabeth (Dustin) Anderson and their children, Jacob Anderson and Breanna Anderson; Trisha (Mike) Culligan and their children, Sloane Culligan, Colin Culligan and Teagan Culligan; and Alisha (Rob) Mullarney; three great grandchildren, Annabelle, Madeline, and Mary; sister-in-laws, Joan Lynch and Helen (Sonee) Lynch; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. William is predeceased by a son, Brendan Lynch and his wife, Joyce Erica (Blattner/DeLuca) Lynch; a grandson, Cody James Holland; siblings, Paul J. Lynch and John Robert Lynch; niece, Ann Lynch and nephew, Peter Lynch.

William was born on July 22, 1937, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late M. Joseph and Amy (Boyd) Lynch. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1955. He furthered his education with a B.A. in Math at St. Michael’s College in Winooski, Vermont. William went on to earn a Masters Degree in Education at Potsdam State and also had a degree in High School Administration from St. Lawrence University. William worked first at Uhl Hall Rich in Niagara Falls, NY in the concrete engineering department. In 1960-1962, he taught at Hermon Dekalb High School as a math and science teacher. He later went to teach math in 1962 at Heuvelton Central School until retiring in 1993. On February 4, 1961, William married Katherine Gilbert at Notre Dame Church with Msgr. A. D. Charbonneau, P.A., officiating. She preceded him on January 6, 1972. In 1974, William married Mary Otis. That marriage later ended in divorce. On July 19, 2003, William married Kathleen (Heagle) Gutterson.

William, a devoted collector of all things pretty, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of cherished beauty. He was an avid collector of antique glassware as well as sports memorabilia. His passion for collecting was only matched by his love for sweets, indulging in the simple joys of life. William was also known as a voracious reader, with an insatiable appetite for knowledge. He leaves behind a world adorned with his collections and sweet memories, forever etched in the hearts of those who knew him. He will be affectionately known and missed as the “King of the Scratchers.” William’s family was the cornerstone of his life, and he approached these roles with unwavering dedication. His love for his family was matched only by his wonderful sense of humor, which brought laughter and joy to those around him. Alongside friends and family, he enjoyed spending his years on the St. Lawrence River, casting lines, playing cards, and making cherished memories.

Donations may be made in William’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, PO Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676 and the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, 95 N. State Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

