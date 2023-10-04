Ag Weekly: Happy National 4-H Week!

Ag Weekly: Happy National 4-H Week!
By Emily Griffin
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - October 1-7 is National 4-H Week. It’s in honor of an organization whose mission is to provide a positive learning environment for students and focusing on community building and involvement.

As part of 4-H Week, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering daily activities.

On Wednesday there’s a service project where 4-Hers make treats to donate to the Jefferson County SPCA.

On Thursday, there is a national STEM challenge, where 4-Hers explore renewable energy in a six-part program.

On Friday there are wellness activities such as mindfulness crafts and healthy snacks, and Saturday you can go to Camp Wabasso for hiking, cooking, campfires, crafts, games, and more.

Happy 4-H Week!

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen Kriegel
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Lawsuit
Sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Jefferson County political candidate
Charlotte Sena
State police: missing girl found safe
Anthony Dibella
Man who murdered sister takes responsibility, seeks forgiveness
Department of Motor Vehicles
Watertown DMV closed late Tuesday

Latest News

Ag Weekly: Happy National 4-H Week!
Ag Weekly: Happy National 4-H Week!
October is a month of festivals, fairs, and dressing in costume.
North Country Inspiration: October, a month of spooky fun
North Country Inspiration: October, a month of spooky fun
North Country Inspiration: October, a month of spooky fun
You can see early signs of fall foliage in this pic Aleesha Marra sent in of Whetstone Gulf...
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Those leaves are starting to change