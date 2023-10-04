Ag Weekly: Happy National 4-H Week!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - October 1-7 is National 4-H Week. It’s in honor of an organization whose mission is to provide a positive learning environment for students and focusing on community building and involvement.

As part of 4-H Week, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering daily activities.

On Wednesday there’s a service project where 4-Hers make treats to donate to the Jefferson County SPCA.

On Thursday, there is a national STEM challenge, where 4-Hers explore renewable energy in a six-part program.

On Friday there are wellness activities such as mindfulness crafts and healthy snacks, and Saturday you can go to Camp Wabasso for hiking, cooking, campfires, crafts, games, and more.

Happy 4-H Week!

