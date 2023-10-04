Annual Remington Arts Festival

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Remington Arts Festival featuring Brown Bear Ramble

Thursday, October 5-Sunday, October 9

Canton. The Remington Arts Festival is being planned for Saturday, October 7, 2023 (with a few extra events on other days!) This year’s festival will feature the grand opening of the new Brown Bear Ramble, a permanent art installation in Canton inspired by the book Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? Animals cast in bronze will be hidden throughout the village. This project has been a dream for the Canton Free Library and the celebration will include a day of fun for families in the Village Green with opportunities around the Village as you stroll to explore the 11 sculptures of the Brown Bear Ramble.

In celebration of the Brown Bear Ramble, the 2023 Festival embraces the inspiration of Remington’s bronze works and the art of lost wax bronze casting, with traditional and current metal work.

Local artists will ‘pop up’ throughout the event at host locations while visitors enjoy art, history and talks. (NOTE: artists will not be on the Village Green this year).

The Festival is a tradition celebrating artist Frederic Remington, who was born and buried in Canton and spent much of his life in St. Lawrence County. The festival is scheduled to occur the first weekend in October, celebrating Remington’s birthday (October 4) and his legacy while appreciating traditional and contemporary art and heritage in the area.

The festival is organized by partners Canton Free Library, TAUNY, the St. Lawrence County Historical Association, St. Lawrence County Chamber / Canton Chamber and the Canton Town Historian.

Schedule

*Thursday 10/5*

Noon- 1pm @ St. Lawrence Historical Association (3 East Main Street): Brown Bag Lunch Talk: Bronze in the Creative Process: The Sculptures of Frederic Remington & Sally Farnham by Laura Foster, former Director of the Frederic Remington Art Museum.

6-8pm @ TAUNY Center (53 Main Street): Tales of the Haunted North: Writing Workshop. Participants will be led through writing strange and spooky tales inspired by the motifs in James Gonzalez’s metalwork exhibit, Inhabited Arabesques. Workshop $15

*Friday 10/6*

9-2pm @ Village Green (corner of Main & Park): Canton Farmers Market

*Support local growers and creators!

6-8pm @ TAUNY Center (53 Main Street): Tales of the Haunted North: Story Slam. Enjoy (or participate) in listening to a collection of 5 minute stories, poems and songs inspired by James Gonzalez’s metalwork exhibit, Inhabited Arabesques. Story Slam $10.

*Saturday 10/7*

10am-Noon @ Canton Village Green: Brown Bear Ramble Grand Opening: Book reading of Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? by Bill Martin Jr. and Eric Carle, games, crafts, face painting, snacks, train rides and music! SUNY Canton Early Childhood Education students will host activities and help children enjoy the festivities! Self-paced tours of the Brown Bear Ramble (bronze sculptures inspired by the book) throughout the village, with prizes for finding all 11 sculptures. *Rain location in Canton Free Library & Presbyterian Church hall.

10am-4pm @ Canton Historian (7 Main Street): Collection from Canton History and view of an 1861 Civil War Quilt from the Southworth Family.

10am-4pm @SLCHA: Open House Remington bronzes & other local metal pieces and casting work on display demonstrating the history of metalwork in St. Lawrence County.

Noon-4pm @The TAUNY Center: Metal Artist Demonstrations and Brown Bear Ramble Exhibit, showing the process of how the creatures were sculpted and cast for their new home in Canton. Interactive demonstrations with metal artists will occur throughout the afternoon.

*Sunday 10/8*

2pm @ Rossie Factory Tour is of historic lead and iron factory and processing sites.

Tour will include ruins of the grist mill (1825), iron foundry, and machine shop (1840′s), Site of the iron furnace (1813), David Parish’s land office (ca 1812), David Parish’s house (ca 1810), Site of the lead smelter on the river (1838) and the the Victoria Lead Mine stack (c. 1830′s). Suggested donation $5. The tour will start near the Rossie Mill Ruins on Mill Rd.

