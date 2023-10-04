Clyde E. Moore Sr., 85 of Henderson

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Clyde E. Moore Sr., 85, passed away Tuesday morning October 3rd at Samaritan Medical Center,...
Clyde E. Moore Sr., 85, passed away Tuesday morning October 3rd at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.(Funeral Home)

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Clyde E. Moore Sr., 85, passed away Tuesday morning October 3rd at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

He was born January 4,1938, in Henderson, son of Charles Perry Moore and Emogene Phillips Moore.

Clyde attended Henderson Central School. He worked on his family’s farm, for Allis-Chalmers agriculture equipment company, and various auto shops in New York before opening Moore’s Garage in Henderson in 1963.

Clyde was a mechanic--- you could always find him at his garage having a beer or fixing something. He built his own snowblower in 1979. He helped many people throughout his life with their car troubles and even pulled them out during the winter. He enjoyed spending time in the summer with chicken barbecues and going to the Cherry Tree for breakfast every week. Clyde drove the model t in the Henderson parade for many years.

On May 18, 1987, he married Nancy Lane. Previous marriages to Ella Gordon and Mildred O’Shea ended in divorce.

Survivors included his wife, Nancy, and their children, Jeane (Anthony) Madison, Brian (Erika) Moore, Misty Moore, Charles (Emily) Moore, and Clayton (Hannah) Moore ; Additional children, Ed (Patti) Moore, Carol (Stan) Hall, Richard Moore, Tim (Cherish)Moore, Clyde Jr (Laurie) Moore, Peter Moore, Lisa (Vernon) Moore, Lori (Kurt) Hannon, and Gail (Shannon) Carter ; a brother, Grover (Helaine) Moore; two sisters, Elsa Cobb, Elva (Robert) LaComb, and sister-in-Law Joanna Moore ; many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers Bernard, Royce, and Hugh; a daughter Diann; and brother-in-law Paul Cobb.

A celebration of life will be held Friday October 6 th at the Henderson Firehall from 4-7pm. There will be no calling hours or funeral.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY.

Online condolences can be made at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

MaryAnn Vivian Loomes, age 85, of Louisville, NY, passed away peacefully at home on October...
MaryAnn Vivan Looms, 85 of Louisville
Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Route 3 near the entrance to Westcott Beach...
Emergency responders on scene of Route 3 crash
The Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after Yengi Lado stole it and...
Man faces 15 years in prison for stealing Ogdensburg ambulance
Jesse Bartlett
‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ sentenced on weapons charge

Obituaries

Jason Osorio
Man who assaulted infant daughter gets 3 years in prison
WWNY
Historical Society to host history & genealogy fair
Boil Water Advisory
Lisbon boil water advisory lifted
WWNY
WWNY Historical society to host history & genealogy fair
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Reminder: Feds to test emergency alert systems
Marijuana in New York state
State expands licensing for legal marijuana market