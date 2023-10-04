Clyde E. Moore Sr., 85 of Henderson

Clyde E. Moore Sr., 85, passed away Tuesday morning October 3rd at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. (Funeral Home)

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Clyde E. Moore Sr., 85, passed away Tuesday morning October 3rd at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

He was born January 4,1938, in Henderson, son of Charles Perry Moore and Emogene Phillips Moore.

Clyde attended Henderson Central School. He worked on his family’s farm, for Allis-Chalmers agriculture equipment company, and various auto shops in New York before opening Moore’s Garage in Henderson in 1963.

Clyde was a mechanic--- you could always find him at his garage having a beer or fixing something. He built his own snowblower in 1979. He helped many people throughout his life with their car troubles and even pulled them out during the winter. He enjoyed spending time in the summer with chicken barbecues and going to the Cherry Tree for breakfast every week. Clyde drove the model t in the Henderson parade for many years.

On May 18, 1987, he married Nancy Lane. Previous marriages to Ella Gordon and Mildred O’Shea ended in divorce.

Survivors included his wife, Nancy, and their children, Jeane (Anthony) Madison, Brian (Erika) Moore, Misty Moore, Charles (Emily) Moore, and Clayton (Hannah) Moore ; Additional children, Ed (Patti) Moore, Carol (Stan) Hall, Richard Moore, Tim (Cherish)Moore, Clyde Jr (Laurie) Moore, Peter Moore, Lisa (Vernon) Moore, Lori (Kurt) Hannon, and Gail (Shannon) Carter ; a brother, Grover (Helaine) Moore; two sisters, Elsa Cobb, Elva (Robert) LaComb, and sister-in-Law Joanna Moore ; many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers Bernard, Royce, and Hugh; a daughter Diann; and brother-in-law Paul Cobb.

A celebration of life will be held Friday October 6 th at the Henderson Firehall from 4-7pm. There will be no calling hours or funeral.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY.

