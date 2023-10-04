College students talk about resuming loan payments

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he approved $9 billion in student loan forgiveness for 125,000 Americans. It comes just as students started paying back loans that were on pause during the pandemic.

Federal student loan payments resumed October 1 after being paused for more than 3 years. It’s a lesson in mathematics for current students like Nicole Luciano, a senior at SUNY Potsdam.

“Especially with what I want to go into, job market-wise, payment and, like, living in a city, it’s really expensive to live in a city ‘cause the cost of living is so high up. So then add a payment of maybe minimum $250 a month for my loans is insane considering rent and groceries and gas and all the high prices we pay today,” she said.

President Biden’s plan to cancel $20,000 in student debt for tens of millions of Americans was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court. On Wednesday, Biden announced $9 billion in debt relief for 125,000 Americans, some who have worked in the public sector, others with disabilities.

SUNY Potsdam junior Alisha Walter knows there will come a time when she has to pay back what she owes.

“There’s always that sense of dread when you get out of college and opportunities might not come to you once you get out of college and you want to go into the workforce,” she said.

The financial aid office at St. Lawrence University says, on average, students who take out a federal loan and go to SLU typically end up owing $27,000.

The advice is to have a monthly budget plan.

“It’s important to contact your loan servicer early if you find yourself in a position where you can’t make the payments because you can explore different repayment options with them. There are different forms of income-driven repayment plans where they can help you to adjust your payments to something that you could afford,” said Tommiann Russell, executive director of financial aid, St. Lawrence University.

Russell encourages students to only borrow what they need for college, nothing more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.