Comets on a good ride so far this season

Carthage boys' soccer team
By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage boys’ soccer team is gaining steam as the season goes on.

The Comets are currently 4-5-2 overall and 1-2-1 in the division.

Coach Joe Mono sees bright spots with his team so far this season.

Carthage saw a big group leave to graduation, but a strong group of experienced players returned for this season.

The goal, of course, is to make sectionals. Mono and his players are hoping not only to make sectionals, but to open some eyes once in.

No matter what the post season holds, it’s been a good ride so far by this talented group of Comets.

