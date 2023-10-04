Dr. Bruce T. Smith, Jr., age 87 of Massena

Candles (WWNY)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Bruce T. Smith Jr. age 87 passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday October 3, 2023 at the Highland Nursing Home.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY.

Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. A full obituary to follow.

