Economic developer calls state’s solar farm project ‘good news’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Land near Star Lake is set to become the state’s latest solar farm as part of a state initiative to use underutilized land for renewable energy projects.

New York state’s Build Ready program could turn the former Benson Mine into a 12-megawatt solar project, using 100 acres of the 3,500 that are there.

St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency member Mark Hall calls it good news.

“Solar energy is coming whether we want it to or not. It’s a good use of the property that is waste tailings at this point. Bringing any kind of productive use to that property is positive,” he said.

Now that the land has been evaluated, the next step is to find a developer

“They’re putting it all together. They got the APA permits. They’re getting everything set to go out to bid for a developer to come and put solar on the property,” said Hall.

When the mine closed in the late 1970s, it took a number of jobs with it. Hall says the communities of Star Lake and Newton Falls have been hurting ever since.

“There were probably about 1,000 jobs on that property at one time. The plant closed back in late 1977 so it’s been devastating to the community since it closed,” said Hall.

The project will generate short-term jobs, but once it’s complete, it won’t require much in the way of staff. That being said, Clifton-Fine Central School District Superintendent Matthew Southwick says he’s optimistic.

“Perhaps there might be a few ongoing job opportunities there as well as increasing our opportunity for businesses to come to the area,” he said.

The solar array will also have a benefit when it comes to taxes, although exactly how much has yet to be determined.

State Senator Dan Stec has praised the project, saying this sort of development is vital to the region.

More information will be revealed at an online information seminar on October 17.

