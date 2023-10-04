Two taken to hospital after crash on Route 3

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution following a crash on Route 3 near the entrance to Westcott Beach State Park in the town of Henderson.

The call came in at around 3:36 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to officials, a pickup truck and a van collided. The van, which had been towing kayaks and other objects, flipped on its side.

The two people inside the van were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A dog in the van got loose and ran into the park. Jefferson County Dog Control officials were on the scene to locate the pet.

The road was closed to traffic for about an hour. It has since reopened.

State police are investigating the crash.

