Fall weather is on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Most locations today either tied their record high or broke it as highs ranged from the lower 80s to lowers 90s.

Lows tonight will still be very warm with lows staying in the 60s.

Thursday highs will once again be around 80, but should fall just short of records. We will also see an increase in cloud cover throughout the day Thursday.

Friday will be the day of change. While we will start out dry and warm by the afternoon and evening hours a strong cold front will push through. This cold front will bring much cooler weather and rain showers with it.

Saturday highs will struggle to get to 60 with lake effect rain showers likely.

Sunday highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50 with lake effect rain showers.

Monday lake effect rain will continue with highs in the lower 50s.

