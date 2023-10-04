Highlights & scores: Girls’ soccer action in the NAC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have highlights from a couple of girls’ games from the Northern Athletic Conference.

East Division leader Chateaugay visited Colton-Pierrepont.

- The Colts’ Hailey Delaney lobs the pass to Ashleigh Woods for the shot that misses just wide.

- Woods passes to Alyssa Green who sends the ball just under the crossbar, snagged by Chateaugay keeper Kaylin Morgan.

- Alison Johnston crosses the ball. Colts’ goalie Kendall Lamora makes the save.

- In the second, sudden-victory overtime, Teagan Planty chips the ball past the goalie, but misses the far post.

- Less than two minutes later, Chateaugay is attacking. Irelynn LaPlante tips the ball past the goalie for the “golden goal.”

The Bulldogs remain unbeaten in the East with a 1-0 win over Colton-Pierrepont.

Also in the East, Parishville-Hopkiinton hosted Brushton-Moira.

- P-H’s Eliza Colbert with the shot. Jazmin Taylor makes the stop.

- Parishville attacking on the cross, the ball is tipped by the keeper to thwart Colbert on the rebound.

- Colbert -- through the crease and off the goalpost. The game remains tied at 0-0.

- In the second half, a Brushton corner kick deflects off a defender, but keeper Kelsey Farnsworth grabs the save.

- It’s a big chance for Brushton-Moira on a penalty kick in overtime, but Addison Mitchell rings the shot off the goalpost.

- On a corner kick, Taya Whitehill gets a body on the ball, but Farnsworth narrowly saves.

This game ended in a 0-0 overtime deadlock.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Lyme 6, Alexandria 1

LaFargeville 2, Copenhagen 0

Belleville Henderson 1, Sackets Harbor 0

South Jefferson 1, Lowville 0

Carthage 3, General Brown 1

Canton 6, Salmon River 1

Gouverneur 2, Malone 1

Parishville-Hopkinton 5, Brushton-Moira 0

Massena 9, Norwood-Norfolk 2

OFA 8, Potsdam 3

Girls’ high school soccer

Brushton-Moira 0, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Chateaugay 1, Colton-Pierrepont 0

Lisbon 3, Edwards-Knox 0

Hermon-DeKalb 7, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Madrid-Waddington 4, St. Regis Falls 1

St. Lawrence Central 5, Tupper Lake 0

Girls’ high school swimming

Lowville 53, South Lewis 28

Watertown 106, South Jefferson 60

Beaver River 109, Thousand Islands 61

Malone 106, Gouverneur 39

Potsdam 118, OFA 50

St, Lawrence Central 65, Massena 28

High school volleyball

Canton 3, Salmon River 0

Tupper Lake 3, Clifton-Fine 0

Massena 3, OFA 0

Girls’ Section III tennis

Oneida 5, South Jefferson 0

