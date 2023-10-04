Historical Society to host history & genealogy fair

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’d like to learn about your family tree, be sure to check out the 2023 History and Genealogy Fair at the Jefferson County Historical Society in Watertown.

Ashley Pickett and Toni Engleman appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the fair. Watch their interview above.

It will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historical Society on Washington Street.

You’ll be able to share your research stories while exploring the local resources and asking the experts questions.

No research experience is necessary to attend. This event is open to anyone with an interest in family history, no matter where they fall on the research journey.

Two local history talks are included in the price of admission, which is $5.

