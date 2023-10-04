Leo Anthony DeFranco, of Watertown

Candles (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It is with tremendous sadness that we share the passing of our sweet boy, Leo Anthony DeFranco.

Leo was born on Thursday, September 28th to parents Anthony and Taylour DeFranco. Although Leo was only with us for a few short days, he gained a lifetime’s worth of love from his parents, grandparents, all his aunts and uncles and most importantly, his big sister, Emma, who showered him in hugs and kisses, booped his nose, and even read him stories. Leo gained his wings on Saturday, September 30, 2023 after being diagnosed with Trisomy 13 at birth.

Leo showed what a true fighter he was by making it to his birth. Our lives will be forever touched by his little smile, bright eyes, and the joyful blessing that we were able to snuggle him and show him how much he was loved.

In addition to his parents, Leo is survived by his big sister, Emma Paisley DeFranco; maternal grandparents, Mark and Sandra Connelly; paternal grandparents, Robin and Myron DeFranco; great-grandmother, Dolores Strife; aunts and uncles; Mark Connelly Jr., Myron DeFranco III, Nicholas (Caitlin) DeFranco, Joseph (Danielle) DeFranco, Alayna DeFranco, and cousin, Jay DeFranco. Leo also has a large extended family of great aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be a private burial service for Leo at the family’s convenience.

Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

