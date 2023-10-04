Leo Anthony DeFranco, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Candles
Candles(WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It is with tremendous sadness that we share the passing of our sweet boy, Leo Anthony DeFranco.

Leo was born on Thursday, September 28th to parents Anthony and Taylour DeFranco. Although Leo was only with us for a few short days, he gained a lifetime’s worth of love from his parents, grandparents, all his aunts and uncles and most importantly, his big sister, Emma, who showered him in hugs and kisses, booped his nose, and even read him stories. Leo gained his wings on Saturday, September 30, 2023 after being diagnosed with Trisomy 13 at birth.

Leo showed what a true fighter he was by making it to his birth. Our lives will be forever touched by his little smile, bright eyes, and the joyful blessing that we were able to snuggle him and show him how much he was loved.

In addition to his parents, Leo is survived by his big sister, Emma Paisley DeFranco; maternal grandparents, Mark and Sandra Connelly; paternal grandparents, Robin and Myron DeFranco; great-grandmother, Dolores Strife; aunts and uncles; Mark Connelly Jr., Myron DeFranco III, Nicholas (Caitlin) DeFranco, Joseph (Danielle) DeFranco, Alayna DeFranco, and cousin, Jay DeFranco. Leo also has a large extended family of great aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be a private burial service for Leo at the family’s convenience.

Online condolences can be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Stefanik’s name floated as possible McCarthy replacement
Candles
Dr. Bruce T. Smith, Jr., age 87 of Massena
Timothy M. Boyle, age 74, formerly of De Peyster, NY died peacefully early morning on...
Timothy M. Boyle, 74, formerly of De Peyster
Man faces weapons charges for having guns in Ogdensburg parking lot

Obituaries

Clyde E. Moore Sr., 85, passed away Tuesday morning October 3rd at Samaritan Medical Center,...
Clyde E. Moore Sr., 85 of Henderson
MaryAnn Vivian Loomes, age 85, of Louisville, NY, passed away peacefully at home on October...
MaryAnn Vivan Looms, 85 of Louisville
Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Route 3 near the entrance to Westcott Beach...
Two taken to hospital after crash on Route 3
The Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after Yengi Lado stole it and...
Man faces 15 years in prison for stealing Ogdensburg ambulance
Jesse Bartlett
‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ sentenced on weapons charge
Jason Osorio
Man who assaulted infant daughter gets 3 years in prison