Man faces 15 years in prison for stealing Ogdensburg ambulance

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County Court jury has convicted a Potsdam man for stealing an ambulance that he ultimately crashed into a garage.

After a two-day trial, the jury found 27-year-old Yengi Lado guilty of second-degree grand larceny. The verdict came in on Tuesday.

On February 28, 2022, Lado stole an Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance that was parked outside the emergency department at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

At the time, police said Lado was combative in the ER before taking the vehicle. He allegedly sped down Mansion Avenue before crashing into a lot on Cedar Street and leveling a garage.

Right after the crash, police said Lado ran and jumped into a nearby tractor-trailer cab before being taken into custody.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua said Lado faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on December 4.

According to Pasqua, Lado is currently incarcerated at Mid-State Correctional Facility for a conviction on an unrelated matter.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.