Man faces 15 years in prison for stealing Ogdensburg ambulance

The Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after Yengi Lado stole it and...
The Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance was wrecked after Yengi Lado stole it and crashed it into a nearby garage.(Ogdensburg Police Dept.)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County Court jury has convicted a Potsdam man for stealing an ambulance that he ultimately crashed into a garage.

After a two-day trial, the jury found 27-year-old Yengi Lado guilty of second-degree grand larceny. The verdict came in on Tuesday.

On February 28, 2022, Lado stole an Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad ambulance that was parked outside the emergency department at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

At the time, police said Lado was combative in the ER before taking the vehicle. He allegedly sped down Mansion Avenue before crashing into a lot on Cedar Street and leveling a garage.

Right after the crash, police said Lado ran and jumped into a nearby tractor-trailer cab before being taken into custody.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua said Lado faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on December 4.

According to Pasqua, Lado is currently incarcerated at Mid-State Correctional Facility for a conviction on an unrelated matter.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit
Sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Jefferson County political candidate
James Allen Kriegel
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Anthony Dibella
Man who murdered sister takes responsibility, seeks forgiveness
Charlotte Sena
State police: missing girl found safe
Department of Motor Vehicles
Watertown DMV closed late Tuesday

Latest News

Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash on Route 3 near the entrance to Westcott Beach...
Emergency responders on scene of Route 3 crash
Jesse Bartlett
‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ sentenced on weapons charge
Jason Osorio
Man who assaulted infant daughter gets 3 years in prison
WWNY
Historical Society to host history & genealogy fair