Man faces weapons charges for having guns in Ogdensburg parking lot

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Kentucky man faces felony charges after Ogdensburg police allegedly found him with an AR-15, a Glock pistol, and high-capacity magazines inside his vehicle in the Price Chopper parking lot.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Lavell Grant of Lexington didn’t have the required New York state permits to have the items.

The papers list the following charges against Grant:

  • 14 felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Felony count of criminal possession of a firearm
  • Misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

According to the court papers, Grant called city police to the Price Chopper parking lot Tuesday morning for a disorderly conduct complaint.

The papers state that Grant told police he had an AR-15 rifle, a Glock 17 pistol, and 13 high-capacity magazines full of ammunition in the trunk of his vehicle.

Grant was arraigned on the charges and released.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit
Sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Jefferson County political candidate
James Allen Kriegel
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Anthony Dibella
Man who murdered sister takes responsibility, seeks forgiveness
Charlotte Sena
State police: missing girl found safe
Department of Motor Vehicles
Watertown DMV closed late Tuesday

Latest News

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
Stefanik’s name floated as possible McCarthy replacement
Candles
Dr. Bruce T. Smith, Jr., age 87 of Massena
Candles
Leo Anthony DeFranco, of Watertown
Timothy M. Boyle, age 74, formerly of De Peyster, NY died peacefully early morning on...
Timothy M. Boyle, 74, formerly of De Peyster