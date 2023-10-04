Man faces weapons charges for having guns in Ogdensburg parking lot

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Kentucky man faces felony charges after Ogdensburg police allegedly found him with an AR-15, a Glock pistol, and high-capacity magazines inside his vehicle in the Price Chopper parking lot.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Lavell Grant of Lexington didn’t have the required New York state permits to have the items.

The papers list the following charges against Grant:

14 felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Felony count of criminal possession of a firearm

Misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

According to the court papers, Grant called city police to the Price Chopper parking lot Tuesday morning for a disorderly conduct complaint.

The papers state that Grant told police he had an AR-15 rifle, a Glock 17 pistol, and 13 high-capacity magazines full of ammunition in the trunk of his vehicle.

Grant was arraigned on the charges and released.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.