Man who assaulted infant daughter gets 3 years in prison

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 23-year-old town of LeRay man is going to prison for assaulting his infant daughter.

Jason Osorio was sentenced Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to 3 years behind bars and 3 years post-release supervision.

In January, Osorio was accused of shaking his 4-month-old daughter so violently that she suffered brain injuries.

At the time, state police alleged that Osorio began “maliciously shaking his child for approximately three minutes prior to throwing her into a Graco baby swing.”

Troopers said Osorio drove the baby to Carthage Area Hospital where she was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma and subarachnoid hemorrhage.

The infant was then taken to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

A grand jury indicted Osorio in May on counts of first-degree assault, reckless assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.

In August, Osorio pleaded guilty to reckless assault of a child.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.