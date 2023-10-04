MaryAnn Vivan Looms, 85 of Louisville

MaryAnn Vivian Loomes, age 85, of Louisville, NY, passed away peacefully at home on October 2nd, 2023, after succumbing to cancer. (Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - MaryAnn Vivian Loomes, age 85, of Louisville, NY, passed away peacefully at home on October 2nd, 2023, after succumbing to cancer.

MaryAnn was born January 9, 1938, in Massena NY to Joseph A. and Ernestine (LaPierre) Verville and raised in Fort Covington. She relocated to Pawling NY where she married and raised eight children. She dedicated her life to caring for others as a Healthcare Provider.

She enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, entertaining, game nights, traveling, bingo, camping, and watching the lovely view of the St. Lawrence from her front porch.

MaryAnn is survived by her husband Adrian of Walthamstow, London, her 7 children; Daniel & Janine McGrath of Roswell GA, Marcella ‘Marcy’ & Jerry Laramay of Massena NY, Colleen Lautensack of Arlington TX, Jacqueline Barney of Hudson Falls NY, Patricia & Kevin Shepard of Sandy Hook CT, Paul McGrath & Lori Barnard of Middletown NY, Patrick McGrath & Joann Mas of Monroe CT, a Sister Donna Dudley of Fairfield Glade TN. 14 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and stepchildren.

In addition to her son Peter T. McGrath, MaryAnn was predeceased by a son-in-law Philip Lautensack, her parents, her brothers; Joseph ‘Hank’ Verville, Joseph ‘Butch’ Verville, her sisters; Rose Leroux, Jeannine Peck, Louise White, Theresa Otis and Yvonne Verville.

As per her wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. Instead, she wanted a celebration of life as was done for her son Peter. She enjoyed family and friends and knew that everyone should share that with her even in her passing. As yet, the celebration date has not been set. However, we will gather to sing, dance and laugh so MaryAnn can celebrate with us in our hearts and souls.

Anyone who knew MaryAnn knows that she welcomed everyone into her home at any time. She took great pride in cooking and feeding the masses. Food fuels the soul, she used to say, and meant it. No one got away without eating first. The family game she enjoyed most was Mexican trains. Her husband Adrian hand made the ‘large and sturdy’ model that would hold up under years of use.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Donaldsons Funeral Home in Massena, NY. Family and friends are welcome to share memories and online condolences by visiting www.donaldsonfh.com.

