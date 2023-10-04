Morning Checkup: Senior Living Seminar

Morning Checkup: Senior Living Seminar
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you or a family member is thinking about where and how to live as you or they grow older, you might want to attend Samaritan Medical Center’s Senior Living Seminar in a couple of weeks.

Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations for Samaritan Health, said the seminar is an opportunity for information gathering.

Watch the video for her interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The seminar is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18, at Samaritan Summit Village.

There will be an attorney, real estate professionals, and Office for the Aging staff, among others, to give people as much information as possible.

You can sign up by calling 315-785-4584. There’s more to learn at samaritanhealth.com/seniorseminar.

