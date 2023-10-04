Multiple victims reported in Massachusetts shooting

A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.
A heavy police presence is seen along Maple Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, said they’re investigating a shooting that involves “multiple victims” in the city’s downtown area.

There is a heavy police presence, including Holyoke police and Massachusetts State Police cruisers, along a busy roadway in the downtown area, with crime scene tape stretched across the road.

Copyright 2023 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawsuit
Sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Jefferson County political candidate
James Allen Kriegel
Missing Watertown teen found safe
Anthony Dibella
Man who murdered sister takes responsibility, seeks forgiveness
Charlotte Sena
State police: missing girl found safe
Department of Motor Vehicles
Watertown DMV closed late Tuesday

Latest News

Keith Davison's backyard pool is filled with neighborhood kids and their parents.
Man celebrates 100th birthday with neighbors
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$1.2 billion Powerball drawing nears after 11 weeks without a winner
This image shows the new Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.
Google packs more artificial intelligence into new Pixel phones, raises prices for devices by $100
Police responded to a crash at Broad and Windsor streets in Windsor, Connecticut, the morning...
Toddler in backseat of stolen vehicle rescued after crash; driver killed